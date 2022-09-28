Charts Suggest It's Time to ‘Hold Your Nose and Buy Something,' Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors should consider buying some stocks while investor sentiment is extremely negative, leaning on charts analysis from technician Ralph Vince.

"The charts, as interpreted by Ralph Vince, suggest that investor sentiment has reached extremely negative levels, to the point where you've got to hold your nose and buy something," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors should consider buying some stocks while investor sentiment is extremely negative, leaning on charts analysis from technician Ralph Vince.

"The charts, as interpreted by Ralph Vince, suggest that investor sentiment has reached extremely negative levels, to the point where you've got to hold your nose and buy something," he said.

To explain the technician's analysis, Cramer first examined the chart of the S&P 500 going back to 1980, with data from the American Association of Individual Investors in blue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The data shows the percentage of bullish investors in the association's weekly sentiment survey. Last week, it was at 17.7%, which is one of the lowest readings in history, according to Cramer. He added that Vince believes that whenever the bulls make up less than 20% of the overall pie, investors should do some buying.

Cramer then examined the chart of bearish investors in red.

That number hit 60.9% last week, and according to Vince, the last time the reading was as negative as that was before a great bottom in March 2009. In other words, the chart suggests that now is a terrific buying opportunity, Cramer said.

"You've got to hold your nose and buy something, even if it makes you want to puke. History says it's the right call," he said.

For more analysis, watch Cramer's full explanation below.



Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com