ChatGPT is down for some users

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • ChatGPT was down Tuesday for some users, with more than 1,400 outage reports on Downdetector, a site that logs user reports of internet issues.
  • The artificial intelligence chatbot gave some users a "Too many concurrent requests" message, or would not answer questions.

ChatGPT was down Tuesday for some users on Tuesday, with more than 1,500 outage reports on Downdetector, a site that logs user reports of internet issues.

The artificial intelligence chatbot gave some users a "Too many concurrent requests" message, or would not answer questions.

CNBC has reached out to OpenAI for more information on ChatGPT's functionality.

OpenAI announced Monday that it reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Last year, the company had around $5.5 billion in ARR but reported a loss of about $5 billion.

ChatGPT rolled out an update to Advanced Voice for paid users on Saturday. The feature improves "intonation and naturalness, making interactions feel more fluid and human-like," according to the release notes.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

