news

China expectedly keeps key lending rates steady after May cut

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing, China, on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • China expectedly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Friday.
  • The People's Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and 5-year LPR at 3.5%.

China expectedly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged Friday, following the sweeping monetary easing measures rolled out last month to boost growth.

The People's Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and 5-year LPR at 3.5%, according to a statement Friday.

Last month, Chinese authorities cut the lending rates for the first time since October by 10 basis points, in their bid to cushion the impact from trade tensions with Washington.

A slew of commercial banks also trimmed their deposit rates to protect their net interest margin.

LPR, normally charged to banks' best clients, is calculated based on a survey of dozens of designated commercial banks that submit proposed rates to the central bank.

The 1-year LPR influences corporate and most household loans in China, while the 5-year LPR serves as a benchmark for mortgage rates.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

