China replaces top trade negotiating official as talks with Washington stall

China on Wednesday appointed Li Chenggang as vice minister of commerce and a top representative for International trade negotiation, according to an official statement, replacing Wang Shouwen.
As part of a wider reshuffle in Beijing's top echelon, China also removed the head of National Immigration Administration Wang Zhizhong, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.
