China replaces top trade negotiating official as talks with Washington stall

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies have escalated in the last two weeks.
Dilara Irem Sancar | Anadolu | Getty Images

China on Wednesday appointed Li Chenggang as vice minister of commerce and a top representative for International trade negotiation, according to an official statement, replacing Wang Shouwen.

As part of a wider reshuffle in Beijing's top echelon, China also removed the head of National Immigration Administration Wang Zhizhong, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

This is breaking news.

