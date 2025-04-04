China to impose 34% retaliatory tariff on all goods imported from the U.S.

China's Finance Ministry on Friday said it will impose a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the U.S. starting on April 10.

The ministry criticized Washington's decision to impose 34% of additional reciprocal levies on China — bringing total U.S. tariffs against the country to 54% — as "inconsistent with international trade rules."

U.S. stock futures and European markets fell sharply on news of the reciprocal tariffs.

"China urges the United States to immediately cancel its unilateral tariff measures and resolve trade differences through consultation in an equal, respectful and mutually beneficial manner," the ministry said, according to a Google translation.

It further criticized Washington's decision to impose 34% of additional reciprocal levies on China — bringing total U.S. tariffs against the country to 54% — as "inconsistent with international trade rules" and "seriously" undermining Chinese interests, as well as endangering "global economic development and the stability of the production and supply chain," according to a Google-translated report from Chinese state news outlet Xinhua.

Separately, China also added 11 U.S. firms to the "unreliable entities list" that the Beijing administration says have violated market rules or contractual commitments. China's Ministry of Commerce also added 16 U.S. entities to its export control list and said it would implement export controls on seven types of rare earth-related items, including samarium, gadolinium and terbium.

Beijing has also filed a formal complaint against the U.S. with the World Trade Organization, the Ministry of Commerce confirmed in a Google-translated release, saying Washington's tariffs policy "seriously violates WTO rules, seriously damages the legitimate rights and interests of WTO members, and seriously undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order."

"CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!" Trump said on his Truth Social media platform.



Beijing, which also entertained a tenuous trade relationship with Washington under Trump's first term, had warned that it would take "resolute counter-measures" to safeguard its own interests after the White House disclosed its latest sweeping tariffs on Wednesday.

Other U.S. trading partners had held off from announcing retaliatory tariffs amid hopes of further negotiations, with the European Union nevertheless voicing a readiness to respond.

The mutual U.S.-China levies are set to impact a trade relationship worth $582.4 billion in goods in 2024, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Analysts expect the U.S.' protectionist trade policies to steer China toward other trading partners and see it implement further stimulus measures in an effort to galvanize the economy. China has been battling a property crisis and weak consumer and business sentiment since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

China's retaliatory tariffs announced Friday exacerbated declines in global markets which had already been thrust into turmoil by fears of inflationary, recessionary and global economic growth risks following the White House's tariffs.

U.S. stock futures fell to their session lows after China announced the retaliatory levies. Contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 900 points, or 2.2%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 2.3% and 2.6%. respectively.

European stocks also declined sharply on the news. The pan-regional Stoxx 600 index was 4.5% lower by 11:27 a.m. London time, extending earlier losses, with Europe's banking sector falling more than 9.5%.

