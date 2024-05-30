China will restrict exports of some aviation, aerospace equipment to ‘safeguard national security'

Starting July 1, Beijing will impose export controls on some aviation and aerospace components and technologies.

The new regulations seek to better safeguard national security and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Beijing "opposes" any country or region using controlled items to undermine its national security, the statement said.

China on Thursday said it will restrict the exports of certain aviation and aerospace components and technologies starting July 1, citing the need to "safeguard national security."

The new regulations seek to better protect national security and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. The notice was jointly announced with the General Administration of Customs as well as the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission.

Exports of items including equipment, software and technologies related to aerospace structural components, engine manufacturing and manufacturing of gas turbines will require export licenses.

"It is an international practice to implement export controls on specific molds, special fiber materials and other related items," the spokesperson said, adding that the new rules are not aimed at any specific country or region.

Beijing opposes any country or region using controlled items from China to engage in activities that undermine China's national sovereignty, security, and development, the statement said.

China and the U.S. have both previously announced export restrictions including those related to technology, equipment and materials that are important to national security.

China's commerce ministry on May 20 announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies for arms sales to Taiwan, according to an Associated Press report.

Clarification: The story has been updated to reflect that China's commerce ministry announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defense companies on May 20.