China's factory activity growth misses expectations as experts decry insufficient stimulus measures

China's factory activity expanded for a third straight month in December, likely signaling that Beijing's recent stimulus measures were helping lift certain sectors of the country's ailing economy.

The country's official purchasing managers' index for December came in at 50.1, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics data showed.

The reading missed Reuters' expectations of 50.3. Manufacturing activity came in 50.3 in November and 50.1 in October. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a figure below that points to contraction.

Investors will also be monitoring the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing manager's index slated to release on Thursday.

"For the Chinese economy, the year of 2024 will be remembered as a year of muddle-through," said Larry Hu, Macquarie Group's chief China economist.

"Deflationary pressures have persisted as policy stimulus is just enough to hit the GDP target, but far from enough to reflate the economy," he added.

China's economy has shown some sliver of recovery following a slate of stimulus measures introduced from late September.

However, other recent economic data from China indicates that the world's second-largest economy is still in the throes of disinflation, largely due to tepid consumer demand and a prolonged downturn in the property market.

China's consumer inflation fell to its lowest level in five months in November, while the country's export and import figures falling short of expectations. Additionally, the latest retail sales data also disappointed, missing Reuters' forecasts.

China's industrial profits extended declines to a fourth straight month, dropping 7.3% in November from a year earlier.

Last week, China's finance ministry announced it would increase fiscal support next year to help boost consumption by expanding consumer goods trade-ins, raise pensions as well as medical insurance subsidies for residents.

China's authorities have also decided to issue 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) in special treasury bonds next year — the largest amount on record — to ramp up fiscal stimulus efforts, according to Reuters.

China will be facing greater challenges with Donald Trump in the White House. Trump's threat to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods could further dent China's export sector, which is already dealing with increased trade barriers from the European Union.