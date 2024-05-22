Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

China's Honor will have Google AI features, including Gemini, on its upcoming smartphones

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Honor
  • Chinese smartphone maker Honor said on Wednesday it will bring Google's artificial intelligence features to its upcoming devices.
  • A spokesperson for the Chinese firm told CNBC this would include Google's AI assistant Gemini, as well as Imagen 2, a text-to-image generation tool.
  • Honor is among just a handful of companies to commit to Google's AI tools. In January, Samsung announced a partnership with Google Cloud to bring Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 to its devices.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor on Wednesday became one of the first device makers to say it will bring Google's artificial intelligence features to its upcoming devices.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Honor will integrate generative AI experiences into its forthcoming hardware, which will be powered by Google Cloud, the company said.

A spokesperson for the Chinese firm told CNBC that this would include Google's AI assistant Gemini, as well as Imagen 2, a text-to-image generation tool.

Smartphone makers are attempting to bring AI features to their phones, in a bid to get users to upgrade to their latest flagship devices.

The integration with Google's AI features builds on Honor already running the U.S. firm's operating system Android on its smartphones. Designing advanced generative AI features can be difficult for individual smartphone makers, so partnering with Google gives them a shortcut to the latest generative AI apps that employ the tech.

Honor is among just a handful of companies to commit to Google's AI tools. In January, Samsung announced a partnership with Google Cloud to bring Gemini Pro and Imagen 2 to its devices.

Money Report

7 mins ago

Netflix founder says he almost dropped out of Stanford for a different business: ‘I was equally as committed to that terrible idea'

51 mins ago

Fed officials seem like they have ‘no idea' what is going on with U.S. inflation, strategist says

Honor has been talking up AI features in its devices this year. In February, the company launched the Magic 6 Pro with a feature powered by the company's own AI that allows users to open an app just by looking at their phone. A user can stare as a notification pops up at the top of the screen, prompting the eye-tracking tech to open up the relevant app.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us