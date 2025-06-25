Money Report

China's Li urges not to turn trade into a political or security issue

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

Chinese Premier Li Qiang spoke at the World Economic Forum’s annual “Summer Davos” event in 2024, which was held in Dalian, China.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaking at the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in China, often dubbed "Summer Davos."
  • Engaging in the international economy is a way of "reshaping the rules and order," Li said.

TIANJIN, China — Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday called on other countries to collaborate on trade, despite rising tariffs and other barriers.

"Globalization will not be reversed," he said through an official English translation, as he called on all sides not to turn trade into a political or security issue.

Engaging in the international economy is a way of "reshaping the rules and order," Li added.

Li did not comment specifically on U.S. tensions or the Israel-Iran conflict. He was speaking at the opening plenary of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in China, often dubbed "Summer Davos."

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa Azín were among the top political leaders attending this year, according to a forum press release.

JD.com Founder and Chairman Liu Qiangdong and TCL Founder and Chairman Li Dongsheng were among the listed conference attendees.

In the last week, Li has met with the leaders of Singapore, Vietnam, New Zealand, Ecuador and Kyrgyzstan, according to Chinese state media.

— CNBC's Victoria Yeo contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

