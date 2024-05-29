Chipotle CEO discusses viral TikTok trend, company's first-ever stock split

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol addressed a recent TikTok trend that claims the fast food chain is skimping on portion sizes.

To Niccol, the trend — which involves some users on Tiktok filming Chipotle workers as they get orders ready in order to receive more toppings — is "a little rude to our team members."

Niccol also said employees are excited about thee 50-for-1 stock split, adding that longtime workers have been able to purchase homes with their investments.

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol addressed a recent TikTok trend that claims the fast food chain is skimping on portion sizes.

Dubbed the "Chipotle phone method," the trend involves some users on Tiktok filming Chipotle workers as they get orders ready in order to receive more toppings.

"The whole thing is kind of crazy to me," Niccol said. "It actually, kind of, really bums me out when people, frankly, do this videoing thing...It's a little rude to our team members, and, you know, our team members, their desire is to give our customer a great experience."

Chipotle wants to give customers what they want, Niccol said, be it extra-large meals, or ones that adhere to diets like vegetarian or keto. But he put to bed the idea that Chipotle would ever implement an all-you-can-eat option like other food chains, saying, "We're not going all you can eat, we are going great ingredients, great culinary, great bowls."

Niccol also discussed Chipotle's first-ever stock split. The company announced a 50-for-1 split in March, with CFO Jack Hartung saying management wanted to make shares more accessible to employees and increase liquidity for investors. One Chipotle share is currently worth $3,072.85, and the split is expected to take effect in June.

According to Niccol, longtime employees have been able to make large purchases with their investments.

"There's a lot more excitement when you can buy a whole share or get a couple shares," Niccol said. "It's great to see, because some folks...that have owned our stock and have been a manager for, you know, many years, they're cashing it in to buy homes."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com