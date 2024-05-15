Cisco reports better-than-expected results even as revenue suffers steepest drop in 15 years

Cisco reported a 13% drop in revenue for the fiscal third quarter, the steepest decline since 2009.

Still, the company delivered better-than-expected earnings and guidance.

Cisco's acquisition of Splunk contributed $413 million in revenue during the fiscal third quarter.

Cisco reported earnings and revenue for the fiscal third quarter that topped Wall Street's estimates, even with sales dropping from a year earlier. The stock rose more than 4% in extended trading.

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

Earnings per share: 88 cents adjusted vs. 82 cents expected

Cisco's revenue declined by about 13% year over year in the quarter, which ended on April 27, according to a statement. That's the steepest slide since 2009. Net income fell 41% to $1.89 billion, or 46 cents per share, from $3.21 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

The weakening performance stems from clients setting up the equipment they received in recent quarters, according to the statement. Cisco offered similar commentary in its last earnings report three months ago.

Networking revenue, at $652 billion, slipped 27%. The category, which includes data center switches, continues to represent a majority of overall revenue.

During the quarter, Cisco completed its $28 billion acquisition of security software maker Splunk. The deal lowered Cisco's adjusted earnings per share by a penny but provided $413 million in additional revenue.

Cisco bumped up its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $53.6 billion to $53.8 billion, from $51.5 billion to $52.5 billion in February. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected $53.14 billion.

The company narrowed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast. It's now $3.69 to $3.71, compared with $3.68 to $3.74 in February. The LSEG consensus was $3.67.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, shares were down 2% in 2024, while the S&P 500 index was up 11%.

Executives will discuss the results on a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cisco said Gary Steele, who had been Splunk's CEO, is becoming the parent company's president of go-to-market, effective immediately. Jeff Sharritts, Cisco's chief customer and partner officer, will leave.

