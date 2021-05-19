Cisco Returns to Growth But Disappoints on Earnings Guidance

Cisco returned to growth partly thanks to an extra week in the quarter.

But quarterly earnings guidance was soft.

Cisco shares fell 6% in extended trading on Wednesday after the data center networking hardware maker said it expects this quarter's earnings to be lower than analysts had expected. The company revealed the news in its earnings report for the quarter ended May 1, its fiscal third quarter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: 83 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 82 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

83 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 82 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $12.80 billion, vs. $12.56 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Cisco reversed a five-quarter streak of revenue declines, posting nearly 7% growth year over year.

The company's top segment, Infrastructure Platforms, which includes sales of networking switch hardware, delivered $6.83 billion, which was up 6% and above the FactSet consensus estimate of $6.77 billion.

The Applications segment that includes Webex video-calling products contributed $1.43 billion in revenue, up 5% and just under than the $1.44 billion FactSet consensus.

In the quarter Cisco closed its $4.5 billion acquisition of networking hardware maker Acacia Communications and the $730 million acquisition of cloud communications software company IMImobile. Cisco also committed to delivering the majority of its portfolio as a service.

With respect to guidance, Cisco said it sees 81 cents to 83 cents in adjusted earnings per share and 6% to 8% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts had expected 85 cents in adjusted earnings per share and $12.82 billion in revenue, which implies 5.5% growth.

Not including Wednesday's after-hours move, Cisco shares have risen about 17% since the start of the year, compared with a 9% rise for the S&P 500 index over the same period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Why this trader is buying more Cisco