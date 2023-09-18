Money Report

Clorox says last month's cyberattack is still disrupting production

By Drew Richardson,CNBC

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Clorox said a cyberattack it disclosed last month will have a material impact on its quarterly results.
  • The Pine-Sol maker said it has experienced production delays because of the attack.
  • Clorox will start bringing systems back next week, but said it had no estimate about when full operations will resume.

Clorox on Monday warned of a material financial hit from ongoing production disruptions caused by a cyberattack last month.

The company, which produces its namesake bleach products and Pine-Sol, among other household items, also said it doesn't have an estimate for when it will be able to resume full operations.

The cybersecurity breach will impact fiscal first quarter results due to product outages and delays, Clorox said.

Nonetheless, the company said it believes the threat is contained. It expects to start bringing systems back up to speed next week, and will ramp up to full production "over time."

Clorox had disclosed the attack Aug. 14, saying that its systems had been breached. After learning of the attacks, the company took systems offline and involved law enforcement.

Now, a month later, the attack is still causing "widescale disruption" to the companies operations, according to a Clorox securities filing. While systems are being repaired, the company has had to go manual on many of its procedures. As a result, the company has scaled back its order processing, meaning fewer products are making their way onto store shelves.

The breach at Clorox comes as Las Vegas casino companies MGM and Caesars reckon with their own cyberattacks. MGM also warned of a potential material impact on its finances.

Shares of Clorox traded roughly 1% lower Monday.

