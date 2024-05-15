Consumer prices rose 0.3% in April, less than expectations

Inflation eased slightly in April, providing at least a bit of relief for consumers while still holding above levels that would suggest a cut in interest rates is imminent.
The consumer price index, a broad measure of how much goods and services cost at the cash register, increased 0.3% from March, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Services reported Wednesday. That was slightly below the Dow Jones estimate for 0.4%.
On a 12-month basis, however, the CPI increased 3.4%, in line with expectations.,
Excluding food and energy, the key core inflation reading came in at 0.3% monthly and 3.6% on an annual basis, both as forecast.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Copyright CNBC