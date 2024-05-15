Consumer prices rose 0.3% in April, less than expectations

Inflation eased slightly in April, providing at least a bit of relief for consumers while still holding above levels that would suggest a cut in interest rates is imminent.

The consumer price index, a broad measure of how much goods and services cost at the cash register, increased 0.3% from March, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Services reported Wednesday. That was slightly below the Dow Jones estimate for 0.4%.

On a 12-month basis, however, the CPI increased 3.4%, in line with expectations.,

Excluding food and energy, the key core inflation reading came in at 0.3% monthly and 3.6% on an annual basis, both as forecast.

