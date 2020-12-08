Money Report

Covid Has Spurred a Bike Boom, But Most U.S. Cities Aren't Ready for It

By Natalie Zhang, CNBC

Sandy Huffaker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Bikes have been a hot ticket item during the Covid pandemic.

In early 2020, bike stores struggled to keep up with the demand. Bicycle sales reached $1 billion in April, an increase of 75 percent from the previous year, according to market research company NPD Group.

Major U.S. cities even adjusted to the demand. They temporarily closed streets to give residents more room to travel and restaurants more curbside room while maintaining a social distance. In some cities like Seattle, it has led to a permanent move toward more bicycle-friendly streets.

With more bikes on road — along with more mopeds, scooters and motorcycles — transportation experts say this moment appears prime for a transit upheaval.

Watch the video above to find out which bikes are leading the surge, where cyclists are riding, and what this all could mean for the future of the U.S. transportation system.

