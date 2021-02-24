Covid Live Updates: CVS to Offer Vaccines in Six More States; Stay-At-Home DIY Trend Could Ease

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The United States is set to see a substantial boost in Covid-19 vaccines shipped out and ready to administer in the coming weeks. Executives from Pfizer and Moderna told Congress on Tuesday the drugmakers are preparing to nearly double their current output. And on Wednesday, Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, clearing the path for an emergency use authorization as soon as this week. A J&J executive said once the drug is authorized, the company would be ready to ship more than 20 million doses by the end of March.

The U.S. is recording at least 71,500 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,030 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 112.2 million

Global deaths: At least 2.48 million

U.S. cases: More than 28.26 million

U.S. deaths: At least 502,681

J&J vaccine clears a key hurdle on the path to an emergency use authorization

Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine cleared a key hurdle on the path to an emergency use authorization, earning an endorsement by staff at the Food and Drug Administration, CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports.

The staff report comes ahead of an FDA advisory panel meeting on Friday and could mean the green light for a third U.S. vaccine as soon as this week.

The vaccine was found to be 66% effective in protecting against the virus, though less so in regions where virus variants are taking hold. Still, the drug prevented 100% of virus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

—Sara Salinas

Lowe's warns of likely drop in home improvement demand in coming months

Mark Makela | Reuters

As more Americans feel safe going out to dinner or getting away for the weekend again, Lowe's said it expects a drop in demand for cans of paint and other supplies for do-it-yourself projects.

The retailer topped analysts' expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, as same-store sales grew by 28.1%. The company said it continued to benefit from people investing in their homes during the pandemic.

Lowe's warned, however, that strong demand for home improvement will moderate as more people get Covid-19 vaccines and spend less time at home. The company reiterated a forecast that it gave at an investor day in December, saying demand will likely decline by 5% to 7% — even in a robust market.

—Melissa Repko

CVS to start offering vaccines in six more states

CVS will start offering Covid vaccine shots in six more states on Thursday, expanding the roster to a total of 17 states. The latest additions are Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Drugstores are likely to be a key player in getting doses into the arms of the general population.

The drugstore chain was already offering the vaccine at pharmacies in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

—Sara Salinas

