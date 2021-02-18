Covid Live Updates: Pandemic Lowers U.S. Life Expectancy; 15 Million People Have Received a Second Vaccine Dose

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Concern is growing around Covid-19 virus variants in the U.S. as mutations threaten to disrupt the country's efforts to reduce the spread and to get vaccine doses into arms. The Biden administration is investing in sequencing efforts to detect and confirm virus mutations, and researchers continue to test whether established treatments and vaccines will be effective against the various strains.

The U.S. is recording at least 77,000 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,060 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 110.01 million

Global deaths: At least 2.43 million

U.S. cases: More than 27.82 million

U.S. deaths: At least 490,718

U.S. initial jobless claims jump to highest level in a month

First-time filings for unemployment insurance jumped last week to 861,000 — the highest level in a month — signaling recovery of the U.S. labor market continues to struggle, reports CNBC's Jeff Cox.

The total for the week ended Feb. 13 was above the Dow Jones estimate of 773,000, and only a slight uptick from the 848,000 a week ago. That number was revised up from the initially reported 793,000.

Bill Gates says J&J, Novavax vaccines retain 'a lot of capability' against variants

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates told CNBC that Covid-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Novavax will still be essential tools against new, emerging variants of the virus — even though the companies have said their shots may be less potent against a strain found in South Africa.

People understand that "there is reduced efficacy, although Novavax and Johnson & Johnson still retain a lot of capability against those variants," he told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin in an interview that aired Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Gates questioned whether a third dose of a vaccine would be enough of a boost to protect against new variants.

"There's a rich dialogue between our foundation, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci and the other government people right now about this variant strategy," said Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and co-founder of Microsoft.



Pandemic pushes U.S. life expectancy lower by one year

The Covid pandemic has pushed the life expectancy in the U.S. lower by a full year, according to a report from the Associated Press, the largest single-year change since World War II.

Life expectancy measures the average anticipated lifespan of a baby born in the U.S. in a given year. In the first half of 2020, overall life expectancy for Americans was 77.8 years, down from 78.8 years in 2019.

Black Americans and Hispanics saw outsized impact of the Covid crisis, losing nearly 3 years and 2 years in life expectancy, respectively.

More than 15 million people in the U.S. have received two shots of Covid vaccine

More than 15 million people in the U.S. have received both shots of a two-dose Covid vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Alaska, Connecticut, New Mexico, North Dakota and West Virginia lead the country in terms of second doses administered per 100,000 residents.

Nearly 25 million additional people in the U.S. have received their first vaccines shot, but the drugs developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are fully protective only after the second dose.

