Covid Live Updates: Some Americans Still Planning Trips for the New Year Despite Rising Cases, New Strain

The British government on Wednesday confirmed a second new and potentially more infectious variant of Covid-19 has emerged in the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization said the new variant has so far been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands, Northern Ireland and Australia. While much is still unknown about the new strain, neighboring European countries have closed their borders to the U.K.

With the U.S. recording at least 2,000 virus-related deaths a day, on a seven-day average, more Americans are planning to stay home or to travel by car this holiday weekend. AAA predicts at least 29% fewer trips will be taken through Jan. 3, compared with the same period a year ago.

The U.S. is recording at least 212,142 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,669 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

Global cases: More than 78.86 million

Global deaths: At least 1.73 million

U.S. cases: More than 18.46 million

U.S. deaths: At least 326,259

U.S. stocks open shortened Christmas Eve session slightly higher

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on the final trading day of the holiday-shortened week, reports CNBC's Yun Li and Pippa Stevens. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 50 points, While the S&P 500 traded 0.2% higher. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.

The market will close early at 1 p.m. ET and will be closed on Friday in observance of Christmas.

California becomes first state to surpass 2 million Covid cases

Mario Tama | Getty Images

California has become the first state to surpass the grim milestone of 2 million coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The state has now recorded more than 2,010,000 cases as of Thursday morning, adding 1 million cases in just six weeks, according to Hopkins data. California is reporting a record weekly average of 44,823 new cases every day, nearly a 37% increase compared with a week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Hopkins data.

Capacity in California's intensive-care units has been falling, triggering stay-at-home restrictions to ease the burden from more patients. The state is also reporting a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations, reaching a weekly average of 17,392 currently hospitalized patients as of Thursday, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by The Atlantic's Covid Tracking Project.

‘Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day’ proclaimed by Washington mayor

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed Dec. 24 as "Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day" to celebrate his 80th birthday and his work to promote public health.

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.



We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

"Dr. Fauci has been a hero to our nation during this incredibly difficult year, working tirelessly to save lives and guide our nation's response to and recovery from the pandemic," Mayor Bowser said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud to count him among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. I issue this honor on behalf of all Washingtonians in gratitude and recognition of Dr. Fauci's service to our nation and our city."

Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and has advised six presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other health issues. More recently, he has been a leading voice as a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Some Americans still making travel plans travelers for the new year

Officials are urging against traveling for the holidays. But, CNBC's Seema Mody reports how some Americans are still venturing out and making travel plans well into the new year.

NBA game postponed after Houston Rockets didn’t have enough players

The NBA was forced to postpone a game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night because the Rockets did not have the eight players required by the league. Three Rockets players tested positive or had inconclusive tests and four more players were quarantined.

