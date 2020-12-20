Covid Live Updates: Stimulus Deal in Reach After Fed Compromise; Moderna Vaccine Shipping Soon

This is CNBC's live blog covering the Covid pandemic, the vaccine rollout, and stimulus negotiations in Congress.

There is some good news. A long-awaited stimulus deal could be in reach after months of failed negotiations, and Moderna's vaccine is set to start shipping later today to sites across the nation.

Congress reached a compromise in a last-minute battle over the Fed's emergency lending powers, with votes in the House and Senate on a stimulus deal possible sometime today.

Though an agreement is in reach, lawmakers do not have one in hand yet, and it's possible that disagreements could arise again today and delay talks — which has happened repeatedly in the past.

Lawmakers are tying stimulus talks to broader government funding legislation. They face a deadline of 12:01 a.m. ET Monday to avert a government shutdown.

More than 2,500 deaths attributed to the virus were recorded in the U.S. on Saturday, and more than 196,000 new cases were reported, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. deaths: More than 316,000

U.S. infections: 17.6 million

Global deaths: 1.6 million

Global infections: 76.3 million

Mass vaccination by mid summer more likely, says Vivek Murthy

Vivek Murthy, who has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden to become the 21st surgeon general, urged caution on the coronavirus vaccine timeline, saying it's more likely reach mass distribution by mid-summer or early fall.

"If everything goes well, we may see a circumstance where by late spring, people who are in lower risk categories can get this vaccine, but it would really require everything to go exactly on schedule," Murthy said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I think it's more realistic to assume that it may be closer to mid summer or early fall when the vaccine can make its way to the general population. We want to be optimistic but we want to be cautious as well," Murthy added.

The first shots of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine are given to front-line health-care workers and long-term care residents, who are among the most vulnerable to the disease. Meanwhile, after receiving approval for emergence use from the FDA, Moderna is gearing up to ship its first batch of vaccine doses.

— Yun Li

Operation Warp Speed vaccine shortfalls stemmed from confusion over FDA requirements

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of Operation Warp Speed, addressed the agency's error of sending fewer initial Covid-19 vaccine doses than planned to some states and attributed the problem to a lag period in which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must receive a certificate of analysis for each set of vaccines before shipment.

"We all made the mistake of assuming that the vaccine that's actually produced and being released is already available for shipment, when in fact, there's a two days lag between the time at which we generate a lot of data showing that this vaccine vile is safe and right, and the time we ship it," Slaoui told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning.

"That lag period has resulted in differences in the plan and what was actually done," Slaoui continued. "We have addressed that and optimize everyday what we are doing."

Slaoui's explanation comes one day after Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer Gen. Gustave Perna repeatedly apologized for smaller deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine in at least 14 states.

The FDA requires a certificate of analysis, which includes quality control test results, for each round of Pfizer's vaccines at least 48 hours prior to distribution.

Operation Warp Speed is set to ship 5.9 million Moderna vaccine doses and 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses across the U.S. on Monday, Slaoui said.

"We are increasing communication with the governors in order to make sure there are no mistakes that will happen," Slaoui said. "We will work and learn from our mistakes every day."

— Emma Newburger

Biden’s surgeon general pick tries to ease concern on new Covid strain

Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Former surgeon general Vivek Murthy said the new strain of the coronavirus identified by the U.K. may not be more deadly and could be prevented by the vaccines.

Murthy has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to become the 21st surgeon general.

"While it seems to be more easily transmissible, we do not have evidence yet that this is a more deadly virus to an individual who acquires it," Murthy said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press." "There's no reason to believe that the vaccines that have been developed will not be effective against this virus as well."

England's top medical officer on Saturday announced that the U.K. has identified a new variant of the coronavirus that "can spread more quickly" than prior strains of the virus.

"The bottom line is if you are at home and you are hearing this news, it does not change what we do in terms of precautions as individuals that can reduce the spread of this virus," Murthy said. "It turns out that masking, keeping physical distance and washing our hands ... these are still the pillars of preventing Covid transmission."

— Yun Li

Growing number of EU countries ban flights to UK over new virus strain

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy are suspending flights from the U.K., officials from those countries announced Sunday, amid fears over a new strain of the coronavirus sweeping London and southern England that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains.

German authorities have said they are considering "serious options" on halting flights from the U.K. but have not announced specific actions, while French media outlets have suggested France may also suspend flights.

The Dutch are banning the U.K. flights for the rest of the year at least, while Belgium is enacting a 24-hour flight suspension beginning at midnight as well as cutting train links to the country, which include the Eurostar. The moves come after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson put London and surrounding areas into a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, mandating a much more severe lockdown this Christmas.

—Natasha Turak

Moderna vaccine will starting shipping soon

Moderna vaccine doses are being packed right now with shipping to start later today from UPS and McKesson facilities.

The vaccine doses will go to sites across all 50 states this week. The first shipments are expected to arrive Monday, with the first immunizations using the shot to occur the same day.

The rollout of the Moderna vaccine comes after Operation Warp Speed shipped 2.9 million doses of Pfizer's shot to sites across the country last week, according to U.S. officials.

The U.S. government has allocated 7.9 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for distribution so far.



— Spencer Kimball

House vote as early as 1 p.m. ET; Senate will reconvene

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The House of Representatives will convene at noon today with voting to begin no earlier than 1 p.m. ET, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.

The Senate is set to reconvene at 1p.m. ET. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said both chambers could vote on Covid stimulus today if negotiations don't hit another snag.



However, it's not entirely clear at the moment what the House will vote on. Though senior lawmakers appear to be nearing a deal on Covid stimulus, they do not yet have an agreement in hand.



Congress passed emergency funding on Friday to keep the government open through Sunday. If they don't pass new funding by 12:01 a.m. ET Monday, the government will shut down.



If stimulus talks hit a snag again, the House could vote on another continuing resolution to keep the government funded.

— Spencer Kimball

Toomey claims victory in Fed lending fight

Sarah Silbiger | AFP | Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., claimed victory in a fight over the Federal Reserve's lending powers that was holding up a broader deal on Covid stimulus.

Though the agreement is tentative and compromise language is being finalized, a spokesperson for Toomey said Republicans had achieved all four of their objectives.



"This agreement rescinds more than $429 billion in unused CARES Act funds; definitively ends the CARES Act lending facilities by December 31, 2020; stops these facilities from being restarted; and forbids them from being duplicated without congressional approval," Toomey spokesperson Steve Kelly said.

"This agreement will preserve Fed independence and prevent Democrats from hijacking these programs for political and social policy purposes," Kelly said.



A senior Democratic aide told NBC News that "the Toomey impasse is over."

—Spencer Kimball

Schumer says Congress could pass stimulus deal today

Erin Scott | Reuters

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress could pass a stimulus deal Sunday after senior lawmakers reached a compromise in the fight over the Federal Reserve's lending powers.



Though lawmakers do not yet have a deal in hand, Schumer said they were getting "very close." Momentum toward a deal had stalled after Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., sought to include a provision that would end the Federal Reserve's emergency lending powers.



Schumer told reporters late Saturday that the House and the Senate could pass a Covid stimulus bill Sunday "if things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way."



— Spencer Kimball



