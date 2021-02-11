Covid Live Updates: UK Scientist Warns of Variant; U.S. Cases and Deaths Improve

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Daily new Covid cases in the U.S. are consistently trending downward, with new infections 24% lower than this time last week, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Virus-related daily death tolls are also improving, now 10% lower than last week's figures. Of U.S. states and D.C., only Alaska is experiencing a jump in cases, and only Vermont is seeing record high hospitalizations, according to CNBC's analysis.

The U.S. is recording at least 104,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,770 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 107.44 million

Global deaths: At least 2.35 million

U.S. cases: More than 27.28 million

U.S. deaths: At least 471,764

U.S. weekly jobless claims improve to 793,000

U.S. weekly jobless claims improved slightly last week, totaling 793,000 initial filings. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a print of 760,000.

The labor market has been attempting something of a comeback after historic unemployment amid coronavirus closures. The national Covid crisis is improving, but new strains first detected in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa could threaten sustained recovery.

—Sara Salinas

British variant on course 'to sweep the world,' UK scientist says

A variant of the coronavirus that first emerged in the U.K. — and has since been identified in over 80 countries — could become the dominant form of the virus worldwide, according to the head of the U.K.'s genetic surveillance program.

"The new variant has swept the country and it's going to sweep the world, in all probability," Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium, said.

"In the future, I think the key is going to be if something (a variant) is particularly problematic with the vaccines," she told the BBC's Newcast podcast.

—Holly Ellyatt

Expert says you need to stop feeling guilty in lockdown

While it's easy to berate yourself for not using every moment at home productively during the pandemic, one professor believes we need to get over this guilt for what's been wrongly labeled as "laziness."

Devon Price, author of "Laziness Does Not Exist" and a professor at Loyola University of Chicago's School of Continuing and Professional Studies, told CNBC that many people likely feel guilty about their productivity levels in lockdown because of "psychological anchoring." Price explained that humans are unable to be fully objective and therefore use external cues as an "anchor" to help us gauge whether we are spending our time well enough.

In Price's book, the professor explained that even before the pandemic there existed a "social epidemic," which they call the "laziness lie."

Price explained that this is a "deep-seated, culturally-held belief system" which has caused people to believe that they are inherently lazy and must work hard to overcome this tendency.

—Vicky McKeever

