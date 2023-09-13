Cramer says AI will be profitable for executives looking for ‘cost savings'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors that AI may not have exciting use cases for consumers, but it will have a major impact on enterprises' efficiency.

"In short, this is an incredible technology for executives looking for cost savings, but for everybody else, it's borderline meaningless," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday shared his main takeaway from the artificial intelligence-focused conference Dreamforce: AI will be huge for executives looking to save money.

Cramer explained that current AI use cases may not be exciting for consumers, but they will save data-driven businesses time and money.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The use cases for AI, I mean the profitable ones, are almost entirely uninteresting, unseen, soporific, but they work," Cramer said. "In short, this is an incredible technology for executives looking for cost savings, but for everybody else, it's borderline meaningless at least when it comes to earnings, for now. Although it can be a lot of fun."

According to Cramer, AI can help companies in numerous sectors such as banking, insurance and health care run more efficiently.

Banks have a lot of "wasted man-hours," he said, and AI models can draw up simple documents, which frees up time for loan officers to write more lucrative loans. The technology also can help insurance companies use their data in more precise ways while making fewer mistakes when writing policies, Cramer said.

Similarly, he said drugmakers can use AI to sort through predictive data in order to make better decisions about moving forward with costly clinical trials.

"The use cases for AI, they may not be exciting, but they're giving us one more reason to keep owning some really high quality stocks. Because these productivity improvements will show up in the numbers someday," Cramer said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com