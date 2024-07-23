Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer says consumers are more frugal, turning from companies without value prices

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday discussed consumer behavior, saying many are fed up with high prices of certain companies' products and services, such as those in the airline or retail business.
  • "Consumers at last are finally saying no. They are pushing back on high prices, they are demanding bargains," he said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday discussed consumer behavior, saying many are fed up with high prices of certain companies' products and services, such as those in the airline or retail business.

"Consumers at last are finally saying no. They are pushing back on high prices, they are demanding bargains," he said. "This rebellion is how inflation's finally wrenched out of the system, and I bet it keeps playing out behind the scenes as long as the Fed takes its time cutting rates to ensure that prices start returning to more reasonable levels."

To Cramer, the travel and leisure bull market might be over, noting that many airlines have recently reported disappointing quarters. But cruise lines seem to be performing well, he said, with some boasting about affordable room rates compared to hotels. Cramer suggested that consumers maybe "aren't flocking to cruises as much as they're fleeing from higher hotel prices."

He also pointed out that bargain retailers are doing well, pointing to E.l.f Beauty's blow out quarter. Cramer noted that luxury brand LVMH, which owns companies like Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari and Fendi, reported lower-than-expected sales for a second consecutive quarter. He also highlighted the success of companies like Amazon, Costco and Walmart, naming the latter two as "leaders in price cutting."

"The consumer is, at last, taking action," Cramer said. "She isn't just frugal. She's going on strike against those that haven't lowered prices yet. And she's exacting, not revenge travel, but revenge against all who've kept prices high."'

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Europe's AI-powered Google Translate rival DeepL launches traditional Chinese language in Asia push

news 26 mins ago

Asia markets set for lower open as traders assess Aussie business activity data, U.S. tech earnings

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon and Costco.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us