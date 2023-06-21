Cramer Says to Trim Your Portfolio and Don't Be Greedy: ‘It's OK to Take Something Off the Table After a Big Run'

CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors on Wednesday not to be greedy and to cash in on some of their gains.

"It's OK to take something off the table after a big run," he said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors on Wednesday that while bulls and bears make money, hogs get slaughtered. Cramer said it's time to trim some hot stocks and keep money waiting in the wings while the Federal Reserve weighs its next move.

"It's OK to take something off the table after a big run," he said. "You don't sell everything unless there's something fundamentally wrong with the company or the entire economy right now, and neither's the case."

For the CNBC Charitable Trust, Cramer trimmed stock from Facebook parent Meta, AMD and Costco because he'd seen such high gains, especially in the latter two. To Cramer, these prices were getting "piggish," and he felt it was time to "ring the register."

"I think we're currently in no man's land though — not high enough to justify making more sales, but certainly not low enough to justify buying anything, because I want to wait for a better opportunity," Cramer said, adding that he needs a solid catalyst to buy new stock.

Cramer also said he thinks the decline in the CBOE Volatility Index — also known as the market's fear gauge — shows that many investors are getting complacent, and it doesn't help, he continued, that the Fed keeps giving out mixed messages. According to Cramer, instead of swinging at every pitch, it's time for investors to keep their bats on their shoulders.

"I just told you what we're doing for the trust: waiting," Cramer said. "It's often the hardest thing to do, but many times the hardest thing to do is also the best way to try to make a lot of money."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of AMD, Meta and Costco.

