Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: Allstate is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hawkins: "Yes...I think the stock is a buy."

PayPal: "You should be worried...You're getting a chance to do a little [ka-ching ka-ching]."

Kimberly-Clark: "The numbers were not great, I have to admit...I think the company is in the midst of a turn, but it's not going as quickly as I'd like."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Allstate: "Buy Allstate."

CVS: "It's a very big turn. I think it's going to work. It's not going to happen over night...I am a believer."

Lennar: "Lennar is so good...Lennar goes higher."

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Jim Cramer sees a bottom for Enphase Energy, says it's not too late to buy

news 43 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Shopify, Marriott and Wendy's

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us