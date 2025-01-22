Cramer's Lighting Round: ASML is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Rigetti Computing: "It's a quantum stock, these are short squeezes. If you want to participate in a short squeeze, this is better than most."

ASML: "I think ASML is a remarkably great company, and I think you should buy it."

Advanced Micro Devices: "I think that it's a great company. I do think that there's a lot of people who believe that they will not be able to deliver on this quarter. I, therefore, am reluctant to get in ahead of the quarter."

Dow: "I don't want to sell it here, we might be at some sort of trough at this very moment in Dow pricing. So, I think you should hold on to the stock."

Elanco Animal Health: "Not my favorite...I think that Chewy is the better bet for this group."

Clover Health Investments: "That is just a total spec...This company loses a lot of money."

