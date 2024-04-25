Cramer's Lighting Round: Don't buy NuScale Power

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Movado Group: "It never really does anything. I think it's stuff is kind of overpriced, but you do get that yield...I feel it's neither here nor there at that price."

GigaCloud Technology: "It's an ecommerce play that I just don't know enough about...I've got to do work on that one."

NuScale Power: "Just go buy GEV...I don't want you to lose any money."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com