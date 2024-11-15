Cramer's Lighting Round: Dow is ‘very hard to own here'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Block: "I've been behind this stock for a very, very long time...This stock has now had a major move at last, and it's not done."

Northern Trust: "Northern Trust is very good, but I'll see your Northern Trust and I'll tell you one we've been buying for [the CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust] which is BlackRock, and I think it's better."

Dow: "Dow is very hard to own here...Dow has to do an upside surprise."

Super Group: "Super Group finally broke out...You want to own that stock."

Sprouts Farmers Market: "That is a quality operator."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of BlackRock.

