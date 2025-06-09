Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I just can't get behind' Phillip Morris International

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Wingstop: "That's a rough one for me...I don't see what they have that I'd like to see."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Philip Morris International: "It's a very, very good company and a very good stock...I just can't get behind it because of what they do."

UPS: "I don't know if it goes up from here...It's a very tough stock to own."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets climb as investors await details of U.S.-China trade talks

news 47 mins ago

Apple's WWDC underwhelms on AI, but software gets biggest facelift in over a decade

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us