Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like Danaher Over Philips

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novo Nordisk A/S: "Other than appreciation, I can not tell you a reason to ring the register."

Koninklijke Philips NV: "That's just not a well-enough run company. We own Danaher for the Charitable Trust, and that's the best-run company in the industry."

Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't really know what they own, so it's kind of like a black box. ... Therefore, I am not being rigorous. So, I can not recommend Icahn Enterprises."

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings: "I have no desire to recommend it."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.

