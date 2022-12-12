Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like Danaher Over Philips

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Novo Nordisk A/S: "Other than appreciation, I can not tell you a reason to ring the register."

Koninklijke Philips NV: "That's just not a well-enough run company. We own Danaher for the Charitable Trust, and that's the best-run company in the industry."

Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't really know what they own, so it's kind of like a black box. ... Therefore, I am not being rigorous. So, I can not recommend Icahn Enterprises."

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings: "I have no desire to recommend it."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.

