Cramer's Lighting Round: I Like Danaher Over Philips

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Novo Nordisk A/S: "Other than appreciation, I can not tell you a reason to ring the register."
Koninklijke Philips NV: "That's just not a well-enough run company. We own Danaher for the Charitable Trust, and that's the best-run company in the industry."
Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't really know what they own, so it's kind of like a black box. ... Therefore, I am not being rigorous. So, I can not recommend Icahn Enterprises."
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings: "I have no desire to recommend it."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Danaher.
