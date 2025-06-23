Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Roblox goes higher'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oklo: "Nuclear is coming back. I'm not going to keep anybody out of Oklo, it is just...too likely that they actually do ok."

Roblox: "Roblox goes higher [buy, buy, buy!]."

Lululemon: "I am going to punt and say I don't understand LULU. I got it wrong, and let's just move on."

Reddit: "I like Reddit. I think Huffman's the real deal [buy, buy, buy]."

BlackSky Technology: "I think it's a competitive space. I'm not sure I want to be in it, especially because the stock's up a great deal."

