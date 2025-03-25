Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell SoundHound AI

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Shopify: "I say buy, buy, buy!"

Plains All American Pipeline: "That's a terrific stock."

SoundHound AI: "I want you to sell SoundHound. I regard SoundHound as a complete meme stock."

FMC: "I want you to stay away from FMC."

Core Natural Resources: "There's just not much to these stocks. I wish they could find a bottom, but they can't."

Palantir: "Palantir's a winner."

Rocket Companies: "You can own Rocket."

