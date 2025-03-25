Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell SoundHound AI

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Shopify: "I say buy, buy, buy!"

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Plains All American Pipeline: "That's a terrific stock."

SoundHound AI: "I want you to sell SoundHound. I regard SoundHound as a complete meme stock."

FMC: "I want you to stay away from FMC."

Core Natural Resources: "There's just not much to these stocks. I wish they could find a bottom, but they can't."

Palantir: "Palantir's a winner."

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Asia markets opens higher after Wall Street extends gains on hopes of softer Trump tariffs

news 1 hour ago

‘This might be the boom that doesn't go bust': Jim Cramer remains optimistic about AI because of Big Tech's deep pockets

Rocket Companies: "You can own Rocket."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us