Cramer's Lighting Round: Sportradar is ‘a very interesting, intriguing stock'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Celanese: "They have struggled...I'm not happy with how they're doing."

Applovin: "...Overearning is the biggest problem I have with Applovin."

CoreCivic: "I think the stock is ready to move again."

Sportradar: "I think Sportradar is a very interesting, intriguing stock...I like the whole space."

