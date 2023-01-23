Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Cramer's Lighting Round: Teck Resources Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Paysafe Ltd: "It is a good company. ... I bless that for a trade to $25."

Teck Resources Ltd: "I am going to bless it."

R1 RCM Holdco Inc: "I like your choice."

Iridium Communications Inc: "I'm not as inclined to buy the stock up here."

