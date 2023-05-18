Cramer's Lightning Round:

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Pfizer: "I am a little concerned, I mean, you have an FTC that's gone wild I think, Pfizer's got a good yield, 4.5%, but I don't buy drug stocks out for a yield, I buy them for growth, and that's why the [Investing Club] likes Eli Lilly."

Rivian Automotive: "I don't recommend stocks that are losing money on Mad Money, because I don't want people losing money, so the answer is [shotgun sound]."

Everi Holdings: "Everi is good, but DraftKings has got a moment here, the 23 to 25 area that I think is better than your situation, that's what you want to go with."

Globalfoundries: "I like Tom Caulfield very much, I think he does a very good job, but when it comes to semiconductor capital equipment, the king is Lam Research... that's the only game in town as far as I'm concerned."

Builders Firstsource: "Tomorrow you're going to cut that position in half, you're going to play with the house's money and no one's ever lost with house money -- why? I didn't like the Home Depot flooring numbers, I'm worried about Lowe's, I think you take the profit and run."

Disclaimer: The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly

