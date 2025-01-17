Cramer's Lightning Round: Adobe is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Robinhood: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Louisiana-Pacific: "It's been a horse. It's been a great stock. I say you to stick with it."

Easterly Government Properties: "[don't buy, don't buy]"

Sealed Air: "I like it."

IDEXX Laboratories: "No, no. Too inconsistent."

Adobe: "I think Adobe has come so far down...I'm going to call it a buy."

Cameco: "If you're going to own a uranium stock, that it the one to own...I don't think it's a growth business."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com