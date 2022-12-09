Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89."

SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our Western allies and us that allows them to overproduce [oil], which is going to cause Schlumberger to roll down another maybe $5, $6 before we're interested in buying it."

Alphabet Class A: "The company has got to cut costs, cut costs, cut costs. ... It is not making enough money."

Sprout Social Inc: "Another enterprise software company. Next. But I promise to go back and look at it again."

Boyd Gaming Corp: "I have to take a big pass on Boyd."

GrowGeneration Corp: "We had that one. We nailed that. We got that right in a buy, we got that right in a sell, and what we did is we never looked back."

Amprius Technologies Inc: "We're not recommending that stock."

Walt Disney Co: "I think Disney is a triple buy."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet, Disney and Morgan Stanley.

