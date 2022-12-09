Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89."
SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our Western allies and us that allows them to overproduce [oil], which is going to cause Schlumberger to roll down another maybe $5, $6 before we're interested in buying it."
Alphabet Class A: "The company has got to cut costs, cut costs, cut costs. ... It is not making enough money."
Sprout Social Inc: "Another enterprise software company. Next. But I promise to go back and look at it again."
Boyd Gaming Corp: "I have to take a big pass on Boyd."
GrowGeneration Corp: "We had that one. We nailed that. We got that right in a buy, we got that right in a sell, and what we did is we never looked back."
Amprius Technologies Inc: "We're not recommending that stock."
Walt Disney Co: "I think Disney is a triple buy."
Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Alphabet, Disney and Morgan Stanley.
