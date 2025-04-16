Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: American Financial Group is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

American Financial Group: "[buy, buy, buy!] I have always liked that stock."

NXP Semiconductors: "It's a semiconductor company that I do not want to own."

