Cramer's Lightning Round: American Water Works is ‘consistent'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

American Water Works: "It's consistent...I like it."

Amazon: "These guys are doing so many things right."

Microsoft: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Broadcom: "I think Broadcom is doing very, very well."

Trump Media & Technology: "This thing is a very hard stock to value."

FS KKR Capital: "I do think that overtime you're gong to wish that you did start peeling some off."

SoundHound AI: "I was quite surprised that this stock got as crushed as it did, the quarter wasn't nearly that bad."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon, Microsoft and Broadcom.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com