Cramer's Lightning Round: Arista Networks is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Uber: "I lie Uber very much. I think it goes higher. hold it for multiple years."

Vestis: "We like Centas here. Not Vestis people, we're Centas people."

Paycom: "That's a good space."

Interactive Brokers Group: "...I think Goldman at 11.8 times earnings is the way to go."

Arista Networks: "Arista Networks is down way too much...I want to buy it right here at $70."

CRH: "Building materials right now is not the place to be...If you really want to be in, near that...area, I would go with Martin Marietta Materials or even Vulcan Materials."

Venture Global: "You got to tell him not to get near Venture Global."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Goldman Sachs.

