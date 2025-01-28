Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: BlackRock is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Danaher: "I think that those guys are great...I want them to show me that they understand that there's been some serious underperformance here."

Coterra: "I do think it is the cheapest natural gas company."

Grail: "Just great science, but it is parabolic. It had a parabolic move, and those are going to be repealed...Please wait until it gives back a lot of the gain that it just had."

BlackRock: "I think it's been resting...The long-term growth rate of this thing is fabulous, and I think it's going to stay that way. I'd like you to buy the stock."

Digital Realty: "I want you to wait 'til that comes down...We cannot get involved with a parabolic move of a stock that could go much lower."

MicroStrategy: "If you want to own Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra, BlackRock and Danaher.

