Cramer's Lightning Round: Capri Holdings Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lithium Americas Corp: "These companies are making way too much money. ... You have to sell that stock, because it won't stay like that."

Informatica Inc: "It's now come down so much that I think it's actually a buy. ... But it should not have come public again until things were better."

Capri Holdings Ltd: "I'm a buyer."

TechnipFMC PLC: "That's a gutsy one if you think oil's going to go back over to $100."

EnLink Midstream LLC: "I'm going to see you on that one and I'm going to raise you Enbridge."

Applied Materials Inc: "I think this stock's a buy. It is hated, but it is a great company."

Canopy Growth Corp: "Until a federal law passes [legalizing cannabis], you can not own this stock."

