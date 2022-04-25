Cramer's Lightning Round: Capri Holdings Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lithium Americas Corp: "These companies are making way too much money. ... You have to sell that stock, because it won't stay like that."

Informatica Inc: "It's now come down so much that I think it's actually a buy. ... But it should not have come public again until things were better."

Capri Holdings Ltd: "I'm a buyer."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

TechnipFMC PLC: "That's a gutsy one if you think oil's going to go back over to $100."

EnLink Midstream LLC: "I'm going to see you on that one and I'm going to raise you Enbridge."

Applied Materials Inc: "I think this stock's a buy. It is hated, but it is a great company."

Canopy Growth Corp: "Until a federal law passes [legalizing cannabis], you can not own this stock."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com