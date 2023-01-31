Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: CRISPR Therapeutics Will Work Perfectly in This Market

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Qualtrics International Inc: "I really like XM as a long-term growth play. ... Let these guys do their work and then it's a buy."

Clearfield Inc: "There's an analyst that cut numbers and the stock fell apart. That was ridiculous."

CRISPR Therapeutics AG: "That's one of those crazy science stocks that in this market will work perfectly."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

Google Is Asking Employees to Test Potential ChatGPT Competitors, Including a Chatbot Called ‘Apprentice Bard'

news 1 hour ago

Indonesia's Seafood Farming Industry Faces a ‘Technology Gap' — and Startups Are Raising Big Bucks to Fill It

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us