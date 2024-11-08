Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Domino's Pizza is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Domino's Pizza: "[buy, buy, buy!] I would actually own this stock right here."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Enterprise Products: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Arm: "...I think the stock can go to 160."

InterDigital: "Very hard company to understand but it's got great...technology for telco."

Wells Fargo: "...It was one of our largest positions for the [CNBC Investing Club's Charitable Trust], we just took a little bit off, letting the rest run because we still think it is very, very cheap."

CME Group: "Just a consistent money maker...Own it."

Money Report

news 4 hours ago

Fintechs Upstart and Toast soar on earnings

news 5 hours ago

Tesla's social media posts falsely implied that its cars are robotaxis, NHTSA warns

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wells Fargo.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us