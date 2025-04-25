Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Don't sell Arm

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Arm: "I want you to stay in it...Do not sell it here."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Strategy: "No, no. Look, we like Bitcoin...We want Bitcoin, we buy Bitcoin."

BHP: "I like BHP...I think you got a good situation going there."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 42 mins ago

Cramer's week ahead: Key economic data and earnings from Apple, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft

news 1 hour ago

Yale classmates warn Trump Treasury Secretary Bessent he risks enabling descent ‘into fascism'

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us