Cramer's Lightning Round: DuPont is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

MSCI: "I want to own the stock of MSCI."

New Fortress Energy: "...I like the business, but something's going wrong there. I can't figure out how to turn the stock around."

RPM International: "You want to hold on to that...That is one great company, it's an under the radar one, and I want you to own it."

DuPont: "I heavily suggest that you buy much more DuPont."

Palo Alto Networks: "I think Palo Alto Networks is terrific...I would be a buyer of Palo Alto."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of DuPont and Palo Alto Networks.

