Cramer's Lightning Round: Eli Lilly is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eli Lilly: "This stock is as hated now as it was loved not that long ago...I think that it is a buy."

Coinbase: "Coinbase is a winner."

IES: "This is a terrific infrastructure play."

Semtech: "I do think that Semtech is just a traditional kind of semiconductor company. I do prefer Texas Instruments to that one."

Cameco: "It is an incredibly expensive stock versus the rest of the market...I am a 'ka-ching ka-ching' when it comes to Cameco."

Marvell Technology: "I like Marvell."

Apple: "Apple, own it don't trade it...I would wait for a dip because the bears are all over it every minute of the day. Keep that in mind, and then pull the trigger."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly and Apple.

