Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Eversource Energy Doesn't Have a Big Enough Dividend Yield

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eversource Energy: "It doesn't yield enough for me. I spoke with the people of Duke [Energy] last week. I think that's actually a better situation."

Beyond Air Inc.: "I think that is the ultimate speculative stock, in which you've got to prepare to lose $8. It's an $8. I don't like that."

Nutrien: "No. It's not [a buy]. It's a fertilizer stock at [roughly] 4 times earnings, and those earnings are going to collapse."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

Business 51 mins ago

Twitter Fires Back at Elon Musk's Attempt to Delay Trial

Business 1 hour ago

Billionaire Investor Ken Langone Says These Are the ‘3 Most Powerful Things in Business'

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us