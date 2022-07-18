Cramer's Lightning Round: Eversource Energy Doesn't Have a Big Enough Dividend Yield

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Eversource Energy: "It doesn't yield enough for me. I spoke with the people of Duke [Energy] last week. I think that's actually a better situation."

Beyond Air Inc.: "I think that is the ultimate speculative stock, in which you've got to prepare to lose $8. It's an $8. I don't like that."

Nutrien: "No. It's not [a buy]. It's a fertilizer stock at [roughly] 4 times earnings, and those earnings are going to collapse."

