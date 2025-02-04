Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Five9 is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Emerson Electric: "Emerson, I got out too soon...Missed out on 20 points."

Five9: "Stock is way too cheap. I think I am with you, and I would pull the trigger. [buy, buy, buy!]."

BigBear.ai: "No, you got to go with Palantir."

Oshkosh: "I was surprised at the numbers being that strong...Another great American company that just shot the lights out that no one's paying attention to it."

GameStop: "If you want games, you got to be in Take-Two...I can't recommend GameStop, I just know it's a meme stock."

