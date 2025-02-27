Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Hold on to Badger Meter

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Martin Marietta Materials: "...I think you got to wait to see the quarter. I know you're going to have to wait until the end of April, but I want you to do that before you pull the trigger."

Serve Robotics: "That is a very risky stock...Because of your age and how you feel about it, I'm going to green light you, but only for someone your age."

Badger Meter: "That is just one of the most steady as she goes companies...I think it's a terrific situation, I would hold on to it."

Rivian: "I don't like he auto market, and while I still appreciate Rivian's balance sheet, they need so much more money, I think, ultimately, to become a big company, so I cannot go there.

Arista Networks: "I think it can bounce, but I know that the competition has gotten tougher."

