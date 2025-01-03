Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Home Depot is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoundHound AI: "You got to ring the register on some of that...At this point, it is a short squeeze and a short squeeze only."

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Hafnia: "It looks so juicy. Those are stocks that you must avoid."

Home Depot: "I like Home Depot...I want to buy, buy, buy."

Cleveland-Cliffs: "The steel stocks are the worst stocks in the market. And I think that you could buy the stock, and if you're willing to take a point or two down, then I think it's ok. But you have to accept the fact that that's exactly what could occur."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

I've helped people get promotions and raises at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and more—here are the exact scripts I give them

news 2 hours ago

Cohere co-founder sees big AI opportunity in enterprise, happy to stay out of ChatGPT's way

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Home Depot.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us